Azerbaijan Competitiveness Forum 2018 kicks off in Baku

Azerbaijan Competitiveness Forum 2018 (ACF) has kicked off in Baku organized by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) in partnership with the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.

In his opening remarks, moderator of the forum, Senior Vice President of BCIU Jeffrey Donald stressed the importance of holding such an event in Azerbaijan in terms of expanding international trade and business relations of the country. AzerTag reports.

Addressing the forum, Azerbaijan’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov highlighted the successful reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev over the past years towards ensuring the sustainable and competitive economic development. He said that these reforms transformed Azerbaijan into one of the fastest growing countries in the world in recent years.

Executive Director of the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli said the forum opens up new opportunities for increasing investments in order to ensure sustainable economic development.

The ACF-2018 forum aims at identifying tangible steps that the public and private sectors in Azerbaijan and the United States can take to highlight the country's fundamental indicators, as well as opportunities for improving its competitiveness. The ACF brings together the management of financial investors and project developers, companies and entrepreneurs based in Azerbaijan in order to discuss the country's competitiveness. The forum will determine how the US private sector can work with the government and private sector of Azerbaijan to create growth mechanisms for Azerbaijan's growing economy.

News.Az

