Azerbaijan completely demines 5 villages of liberated Aghdam district

Five villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation have been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Allahveren Aliyev, first deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend.

He noted that the work is underway in other villages of the district.

"Aghdamkend, Sarijali, Bagmanlar, Ismayilbeyli and Marzili villages, liberated from the occupation, have been completely cleared of mines. Shahbulag, Javakhirli and other villages are being cleared of mines," Aliyev added.

News.Az