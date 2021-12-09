Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan completes design of school to be built in Shusha

The design of school № 1 to be built in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city has been completed, the country’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“The school is planned to be built by late 2022,” the minister said. “A school is also expected to be built in Fuzuli city. This is a major process.”

The minister noted that the best school projects are in these territories.

“Aghdam and Shusha schools will be the most modern in terms of their architecture and construction,” Amrullayev added.


