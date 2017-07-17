Azerbaijan completes investigation into criminal cases of 133 officials charged with corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of 2017, the investigation into 103 criminal cases initiated against 133 officials working in Azerbaijan’s public and private sectors was completed and sent to courts for consideration, Deputy Prosecutor General, Head of the Anti-Corruption Department under Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told a press conference on Monday, APA reported.



During the reporting period, the Anti-Corruption Department reviewed 3,665 appeals submitted by citizens and investigated 125 criminal materials, said Aliyev.



He added that a criminal case was opened against 75 of them and some 29 officials were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

