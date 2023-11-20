Azerbaijan completes preliminary investigation into criminal case against detained Armenian saboteur

+ ↺ − 16 px

The preliminary investigation into the criminal case against Armenian saboteur Gagik Voskanyan, detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, has been completed, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The materials of the criminal case were sent for consideration to the Ganja Court of Grave Crimes.

On August 16, at about 11:00 (GMT+4), members of the Armenian armed formations and a group of persons who colluded with them illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan with firearms and ammunition in order to violate public security in Azerbaijan, incite national enmity, harm people's health, and damage property of important importance. They opened fire with firearms on the military personnel of the military unit located on the territory of Istisu village in the Kalbajar district, threatening to use force against them and commit a terrorist act. A member of a sabotage group was detained by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and weapons and ammunition were seized from him.

News.Az