Azerbaijan completes process of setting up polling stations in liberated territories

The process of establishing polling stations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been completed, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a CEC meeting, Panahov noted that the necessary conditions have been created at all polling stations across the country to hold elections in accordance with the law.

Twenty-six polling stations have been established in 9 electoral districts for the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

In connection with the span presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, following the procedure established by the CEC, the deadline for establishing polling stations in military units located outside populated areas, on ships sailing under the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on oil and gas production platforms located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea (if the number of voters exceeds 50 people), in places of temporary stay of voters (in hospitals, sanatoriums, health centers, etc.).

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

