Azerbaijan completes restoration of Baku Khans’ Palace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The restoration of the Palace of Baku Khans has been completed, said Shahin Seyidzade, Chairman of the Board of Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

He made the comments at an international scientific conference on the topic “Architectural heritage of Karabakh and East Zangazur: Problems of restoration, protection and use” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Seyidzade noted that the palace will be inaugurated soon.

“Along with other historical monuments, it was also planned to restore the Baku Khans’ Palace. The restoration work has already been completed and it will soon open its doors to visitors,” he added.

News.Az