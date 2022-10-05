Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan concentrated and mobilized all its potential to return former IDPs to their homes soon – President Aliyev

Azerbaijan concentrated and mobilized all its potential in order to return the former IDPs to their homes as soon as possible, President Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech at the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Aghdam on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that large-scale infrastructure projects are underway in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“You have seen Fuzuli International Airport which was built in 8 months. This month we are planning to inaugurate Zangilan International Airport and in 2025 International Airport in Lachin,” the Azerbaijani president added.


