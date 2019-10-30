Azerbaijan condemns biased resolution by US House of Reps on “Armenian genocide”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan condemns resolution No. 296 of the US House of Representatives on the fictional Armenian genocide and considers the resolution to be it biased and unfair, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports Oct. 30.

Hajiyev noted that this resolution has no political, legal and historical basis, and was adopted as a result of the efforts of pro-Armenian lobby groups.

The department head added that the events that occurred at that time should be studied not by politicians, but by historians.

“Armenia and the circles of the Armenian lobby have turned the fictional Armenian genocide into an object of political speculation,” Hajiyev said. “Thus, they want to hide the crimes committed by Armenians in the South Caucasus and in other regions. Therefore, Armenia doesn’t accept Turkey’s proposal to investigate those events by a joint commission. Falsification of history, attempts to rewrite history and its use for the purpose of political pressure are unacceptable.”

News.Az

News.Az