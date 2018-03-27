Azerbaijan condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan condemns missile attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told APA.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its position on this issue, Hajiyev noted.

“Such negative facts can even further worsen already tense situation in the region. We call for doubling diplomatic and political efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region,” he added.

Saudi Arabia said that one person was killed after seven missiles were fired from Yemen on March 25. It's the first death on Saudi soil since the Saudi-led coalition began a military intervention in Yemen three years ago.

The missiles were fired at four targets, including the capital city of Riyadh, and all were intercepted and destroyed, said Saudi coalition forces spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki in a statement. Fragments from the intercepted missiles killed an Egyptian resident, the statement added.

News.Az

News.Az