Azerbaijan condemns release of convicted Armenian terrorist in US

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Los Angeles County Superior Court recently ruling in favor of the release of Hampig Sassounian.

“Releasing admitted and unreformed terrorist Sassounian convicted of murdering a diplomat would send a very wrong message and surely harm interests of diplomacy, especially in a state with one of the world’s largest diplomatic corps,” the ministry tweeted.

“Tribute to Kemal Arıkan assassinated in LA in 1982,” it added.

Arikan, Turkey’s Consul General in Los Angeles, was martyred on Jan. 28, 1982, by Sassounian and his accomplice Krikor Saliba on behalf of an Armenian terror group. Sassounian was arrested and sentenced to life in prison.

News.Az