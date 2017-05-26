Azerbaijan condemns terror attack in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has condemned the May 26 terrorist attack in Egypt, Trend reports.

“We condemn the terror attack in Egypt and extend our condolences to families of victims and Egyptian people,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted May 26.

Gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians traveling to a monastery in southern Egypt May 26, killing 28 people and wounding 24, with many children among the victims, Reuters reported citing Egyptian Health Ministry officials.

The attack, which Egypt's Muslim leaders condemned, happened 15 km from the monastery.

