Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attack on Russian embassy in Kabul

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of two Russian diplomats and Afghan citizens as a result of a terrorist attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday,” the Azerbaijani ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“As a state faced with terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism. Attempts on the lives of diplomats are unacceptable,” the ministry noted.

“We express our condolences to the family members and relatives of those who lost their lives due to the terrorist attack and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery," added the ministry.

