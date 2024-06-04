Azerbaijan condoles with Türkiye over pilots killed in plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Türkiye over the death of two pilots in an Air Forces training plane crash in the Turkish city of Kayseri, News.Az reports.

Qardaş #Türkiyənin Kayseri şəhərində baş vermiş təyyarə qəzası xəbəri bizə son dərəcə kədərləndirdi.



Qəza zamanı həlak olmuş pilotların ailələrinə və yaxınlarına, qardaş Türkiyə xalqına dərin hüznlə başsağlığı veririk.



Allah rəhmət eləsin!@MFATurkiye @TC_Disisleri — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 4, 2024

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the plane crash in the city of Kayseri in brotherly Türkiye. We express our deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the pilots killed in the crash and to the brotherly people of Türkiye. May Allah have mercy on the dead,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X.Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov also sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Metin Gurak.The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news of becoming Shehids (Martyrs) of pilots as a result of the crash of the SF-260D type military training aircraft belonging to the fraternal Turkish Air Force in Kayseri.Your grief is our grief too.I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the died servicemen, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families.May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace."

News.Az