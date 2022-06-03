Azerbaijan conducts SAT Special Forces courses for marines (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Naval Forces of Azerbaijan have launched SAT Special Forces courses for marines, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the courses, servicemen accomplish various tasks to test their physical and psychological endurance.

All the tasks assigned to increase the endurance of participants are successfully fulfilled even in the most difficult conditions at nighttime and during the daylight hours.

The SAT Special Forces courses will last until October 22.

News.Az