Azerbaijan confirms 104 new coronavirus cases, 55 recoveries

Azerbaijan has confirmed 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while 55 have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported Tuesday.

One person (born in 1941), who earlier tested positive for the virus, has died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,693, with 1,735 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Currently, 925 people are being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 28 are in severe health condition, 42 are of moderate severity, and the rest feel normal.

A total of 202,282 virus tests have been carried out in the country so far.

News.Az