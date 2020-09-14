Azerbaijan confirms 104 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 76 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on Monday.

Some 104 virus infected people have recovered and two patients have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases have reached 38,403, with 35,860 recoveries and 564 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,979.

Over the past day, 3,630 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,013,108.

News.Az