Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, five patients have recovered, News.az reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,757 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,992 of them have recovered, and 9,712 people have died. Currently, 53 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,422 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,888,708 tests have been conducted so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      