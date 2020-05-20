Azerbaijan confirms 113 new coronavirus cases, 55 recovered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on Wednesday.

Some 55 people have recovered from the infection, while two patients (born in 1963 and 1966) have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 3,631, with 2,253 recoveries and 43 deaths.

As many as 1,335 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 46 are in severe and 64 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 245,609 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az