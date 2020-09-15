Azerbaijan confirms 114 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 114 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

Some 138 virus infected people have recovered and 2 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 38,517, with 35,998 recoveries and 566 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,953.

Over the past day, 6,921 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,020,029.

News.Az