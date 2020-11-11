Azerbaijan confirms 1,202 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,202 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Some 998 virus infected people have recovered, and 18 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 68,594 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 51,007 of them have recovered, and 885 people have died. The number of active cases stands at 16,702.

Over the past day, 10,665 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 1,467,842.

News.Az