Azerbaijan confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 122 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 42,104, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

The headquarters said 47 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 39,129.

The country's death toll stands at 609.

Over the past day, 3,551 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,180,271.

News.Az