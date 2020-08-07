Azerbaijan confirms 129 new coronavirus cases, 421 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 129 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, some 421 patients have recovered and 4 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 33,376, with 29,696 recoveries and 483 deaths. Currently, 3,197 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,872 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan has reached 773,051.

News.Az