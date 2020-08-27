Azerbaijan confirms 137 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 137 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

Some 83 virus infected people have recovered and two others have died, the headquarters said.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 35,844, with 33,364 recoveries and 524 deaths. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,956.

Over the past day, 6,422 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, raising the total number of tests to 898,492.

News.Az