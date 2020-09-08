Azerbaijan confirms 139 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 139 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

Some 128 infected people have recovered and one patients have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 37,557, with 34,965 recoveries and 552 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,040.

Over the past day, 6798 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 973,838.

News.Az

