Azerbaijan confirms 144 more recoveries from COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 126 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Some 144 virus infected people have recovered and 3 others have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

Up until now, 36,435 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,847 of them have recovered, and 534 people have died. The number of active cases stands at 2,054.

Over the past day, 5,042 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 922,069.

