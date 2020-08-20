Azerbaijan confirms 148 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 139 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

Some 148 virus infected people have recovered. No death case has been recorded in Azerbaijan over the past day, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in the country have reached 34,759, with 32,511 recoveries and 510 deaths. At present, the number of active cases stands at 1,738.

In the past 24 hours, 6,174 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 855,802.

