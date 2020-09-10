Azerbaijan confirms 150 new COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 142 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

Some 150 infected people have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 37, 874, with 35,269 recoveries and 556 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,049.

Over the past day, 7290 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus tests has reached 988, 268.

News.Az