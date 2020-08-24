Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 152 new coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 152 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Some 111 virus infected people have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall case tally in the country has reached 35,426, with 33,104 recoveries and 519 deaths. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,803.

Over the past day, 4,890 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 878,667.


