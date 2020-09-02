Azerbaijan confirms 154 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 154 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Some 139 infected people have recovered and two patients have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 36,732, with 34,116 recoveries and 538 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,078.

Over the past day, 6,730 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 935,396.

News.Az