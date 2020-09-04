Azerbaijan confirms 155 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 132 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

Some 155 infected people have recovered and 2 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The nationwide case tally has reached 37,031, with 34,419 recoveries and 543 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,069.

Over the past day, 7,048 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 949,313.

News.Az