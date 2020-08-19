Azerbaijan confirms 162 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 146 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Some 162 virus infected people have recovered and one patient has died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall virus confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 34,620, with 32,363 recoveries and 510 deaths. Currently, 1,747 people are being treated in specialized hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,359 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of tests to 849,628.

News.Az