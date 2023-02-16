Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 17 more COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 17 new COVID-19 cases, 33 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 828,292 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,071 of them have recovered, and 10,101 people have died. Currently, 120 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,480 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,510,900 tests have been conducted so far.


