Azerbaijan confirms 171 new recoveries from COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

Some 171 infected people have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 38,037, with 35,440 recoveries and 557 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,040.

Over the past day, 7,108 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 995,376.

