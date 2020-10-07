Azerbaijan confirms 182 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 182 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 41,113, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

The headquarters said 145 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 38,858.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 602, with two new fatalities.

Over the past day, 5,261 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,150,658.

News.Az