Azerbaijan confirms 202 more recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 93 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, some 202 virus infected people have recovered and 2 others have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 33,824, with 31,058 recoveries and 497 deaths. Currently, 2,269 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,054 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan has reached 804,513.

News.Az