Azerbaijan confirms 2,075 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has confirmed 2,075 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Some 1,139 virus infected people have recovered, and 20 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 79,158 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 56,894 of them have recovered, and 1,005 people have died. The number of active cases stands at 21,259.

Over the past day, 13,213 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,536,434.

News.Az