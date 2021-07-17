Azerbaijan confirms 213 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 213 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

As many as 88 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 338,183, with 331,200 recoveries and 4,991 deaths. Currently, some 1,992 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 10,817 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,905,500.

News.Az