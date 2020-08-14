Azerbaijan confirms 221 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 103 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Some 221 virus infected people have recovered and 4 others have died in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 34,018, with 31,490 recoveries and 504 deaths. As many as 2,024 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,969 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country totaled 820,002.

News.Az