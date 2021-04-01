Azerbaijan confirms 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 860 patients have recovered and 26 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Up until now, 263,961 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 238,985 of them have recovered, and 3,593 people have died. Currently, 21,383 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,375 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,888,033 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az