Azerbaijan confirms 272 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 272 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 80 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan have reached 340,715, with 332,136 recoveries and 5,009 deaths. Currently, 3,570 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 5,616 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,980,697.

