Azerbaijan confirms 30 more coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Azerbaijan has confirmed 30 new coronavirus cases, 56 people have recovered and two patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Thursday. Two people whose coronavirus test results turned out to be positive died.

A 74-year-old citizen had chronic heart failure while a 59-year-old citizen had lymphocytic leukemia.

To date, 1,283 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan; 460 of them recovered, 15 people died.

According to the headquarters, 808 people are receiving treatment in special hospitals. Of them, 24 are in severe condition; the condition of 33 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

