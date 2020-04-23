Azerbaijan confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 recovered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 30 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

The headquarters noted that some 41 infected patients have recovered.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,548, with 948 recoveries and 20 deaths, while the treatment of 580 others is underway in the specialized hospitals.

Sixteen of the infected are in a severe and 25 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

News.Az

News.Az