Azerbaijan confirms 332 new coronavirus cases, 573 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 332 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 573 patients have recovered and 9 others have died.

The overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 29,312, with 21,547 recoveries and 400 deaths.

As many as 7,365 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In one day, 9,037 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 667,819.

News.Az