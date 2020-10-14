Azerbaijan confirms 369 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 369 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 42,750, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Wednesday.

The headquarters said 102 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 39,570.

The country's death toll rose to 616, with 4 new deaths.

Over the past day, 6,734 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,193,870.

News.Az