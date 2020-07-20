Azerbaijan confirms 369 new coronavirus cases, 523 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 388 new cases of the novel coronavirus, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration.

Some 517 virus infected people have recovered and 9 others have died, Movsumov said Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 27,890, with 19,490 recoveries and 363 deaths.

As many as 8,037 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,817 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 634,698.

News.Az