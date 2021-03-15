Azerbaijan confirms 376 new COVID-10 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

376 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 101 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

According to the Operational Headquarters, 4 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 240,671 with 231,061 recoveries and 3,286 deaths, while treatment of 6,324 others is underway.

A total number of 2,716,017 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az