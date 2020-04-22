Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recovered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 38 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

The headquarters noted that some 42 infected patients have recovered.

So far, 1,518 infected people have been detected to be coronavirus-positive in Azerbaijan. Some 907 of them have recovered and 20 people have died.

As many as 591 people are being treated in special hospitals. Of them, 14 are in severe condition. The condition of 21 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

Over the past period, 108,221 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.

News.Az

