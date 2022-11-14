Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected four new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered, and one patients has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 823,725 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,573 of them have recovered, and 9,964 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 752 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,345,149 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az