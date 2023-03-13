Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 4 new COVID-19 cases, 7 patients have recovered, News.az reports.

Up until now, 828,946 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,590 of them have recovered, and 10,144 people have died. Currently, 212 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 747 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,542,059 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az